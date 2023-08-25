At the invitation of His Excellency the President, Four Kings and a Queen from Nigeria and investors are in the country to attend the Golden Jubilee wedding anniversary celebrations for President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni slated for Saturday in Irenga, Ntungamo District.

The Royal Families already in the country include; His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR, Ojaja II, the Ooni Of Ife Kingdom,

Head Of Yoruba Race worldwide and co-chair, of the National Council Of Traditional Rulers Of Nigeria.

Also present is Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi,

Queen Of Ife Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara Of Ilara Kingdom Lagos State, Nigeria.

His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Abolarin, the Orangun Of Oke-Ila,

Osun State, Nigeria and His Royal Highness Prince Adegboyega Ogunwusi, the Sooko Laekun and Head Of The Princes Of Ife Kingdom.

Preparations for the wedding anniversary of President Museveni and his wife are in high gear and already many invited guests have started moving towards Ntungamo to book hotel space where they will witness the couple’s anniversary at their country home in Ntungamo on Saturday.

The anniversary will commence with a church thanksgiving service at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate at 10 am. The presidential guests will then be hosted at a luncheon in Irenga.

President Museveni and Janet Museveni wedded on August 24th 1974 in London.