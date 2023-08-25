The Judiciary has dismissed reports that the trial of suspects involved in the gruesome murder of Susan Magara flopped due to logistical shortages.

In a press release dated August 23, the Judiciary clarifies that the story that was published by some print media entitled ‘Magara Murder Suspects Trial Deferred Due to Lack of Funds’ was untrue and ordered the media house to pull it down.

“The magara case is a special one that involves several accuse persons, assessors and witnesses both for prosecution and defense. it thus calls for adequate preparation to achieve a meaning trial with in the confines of the law to the satisfaction of both the accused persons and the defence,” said the Judiciary.

According to the Judiciary, the criminal division plans to handle the case separately as opposed to other cases heard on day to day basis compelling the criminal court administration to discuss

possibilities of scheduling a special session for the trial.

On the issue of funds, the Judiciary clarifies that the necessary logistical support will be provided after the internal modalities have been streamlined.

“Funds for handling of sessions are always planned and budgeted for and disbursements done on quarterly basis.” adds the Judiciary.

Delay of cases in court

Several cases have over delayed in Uganda’s Criminal and International Crimes’ Divisions of the high courts for a period of more than four years. This has been blamed on insufficient judicial human resource and investigational flaws.

For instance, the murder of Susan Magara happened in 2018, the murder of Maria Nagirinya and her driver Kitayimbwa in 2019, the murder case of former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi in Kulambiro in 2017, the murder of Major Kiggundu in 2016, the wave of murders of Nansana and Entebbe women and many others.