Impact Media Consortium Limited, which encompasses Impact Radio Kampala, Impact Radio Jinja, Impact Radio Iganga, Impact Radio Masaka, Impact Radio Mbale, and Dream Television, owned by Pastor Joseph Serwadda, has joined United Media.

The official launch of this partnership took place at the Next Media Park, symbolizing yet another remarkable milestone in Next Media’s ongoing journey to promote impactful communication and bridge gaps throughout Uganda with United Media.

With an already impressive lineup of over 100 prominent TV, radio, and online platforms, United Media Uganda continues to cement its position as a formidable entity within the nation’s media landscape.

The addition of Impact Media Consortium Limited further widens the alliance’s reach, encompassing Impact Radio’s influence across multiple regions, including Kampala, Jinja, Iganga, Masaka, and Mbale. This expansion aims to enrich connectivity and bring substantial value to stakeholders in these dynamic communities and locales.

Pastor Joseph Serwadda, the visionary force behind Impact Media Consortium Limited, shared his excitement about joining the United Media Uganda alliance. He lauded the alliance’s commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and pertinent information to diverse audiences nationwide.

This collaboration is set to fortify Impact Media Consortium Limited’s reach and impact, enabling the organization to connect with a wider audience and deliver content that deeply resonates with local communities.