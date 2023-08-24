Ugandan human rights activist, Winnie Byanyima has alleged being racially harassed while exercising in a park in Switzerland.

The Ugandan, is currently living in Geneva where she is posted as the executive director of The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS).

In a Wednesday post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the wife to opposition figure Dr Kiiza Besigye, said a private security guard had called police on her while on her workout in a private park.

The private park, accordingly, acommodates all occupants of the building Byanyima resides in.

However, she says the security guard of the park has constantly subjected her to racial treatment, for unknown reason.

The Ugandan says the harassment got worse on Wednesday when the guard called police officers on her.

Byanyima who posted a picture of three white police officers at the park, says they rudely interrupted her workout.

“I’ve had enough of racist harassment. For 3 yrs I’ve lived in a blg with this private park. Security constantly target me just for exercising in our park. Today he called the cops on me who rudely stopped my workout. The cops treated me like an intruder in my own space,” Byanyima posted.

Byanyima, says this kind of treatment on her has been ongoing for the last three years, adding that it makes her feel like an intruder in her own space.

Switzerland, is one of the European countries where people of colour have complained of racism and discrimination.

According to research conducted last year by UN Human Rights experts, People of African descent reported disportional police strip searches and cavity searches conducted with impunity.

The highly publicised police operations include brutal arrests, racial profiling, humiliating and degrading treatment and reinforcing negative racial stereotypes in the public realm.