Ugandan students abroad have been asked to always transfer skills, knowledge and experience back home after studies for the development of the country.

“A lot of potential has been identified in you but after getting this opportunity, remember to always be Uganda’s ambassadors wherever you will go for studies. Carry the country’s flag high. Always be ready to learn more but above all, when you complete your studies, remember where you came from. It is fine to get a greener pasture but it is also cheating for you to have your capacity built and not to bring it back home to share with others the knowledge, skills and experience,” the State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Moricu Kaducu said.

She was on Thursday afternoon speaking at the European Union Ambassador’s residence in Kololo during the flagging off of 19 Ugandan students who are to study from Europe under the Erasmus + scholarship program.

The 19 Ugandan students applied and won scholarships to pursue graduate study in Europe and will study in Austria, Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Sweden.

Minister Kaducu urged the scholarship awardees to always carry the Ugandan flag high wherever they go but also noting that they should not forget to return home to share the knowledge acquired with fellow Ugandans.

“We are demanding determination and hard work from you. Be focused on whatever you are going to do. Remember you are carrying our country’s flag. Keep it high. Be disciplined and humble. The knowledge and skills you are going to achieve is what we will all be waiting for back home. ”

The education minister hailed the European Union for its wavering support to Uganda in many fields, including education that she said helps in the human capital development of the country.

“I must thank the European Union and its member states for the cordial relations with Uganda. It is beyond collaboration and partnership but friends. Investing in our education sector is a good gesture to help in the human capital development for the country. This will empower the country socially, economically and in all spheres,” Dr.Kaducu said.

The European Union Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek said Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degrees are high-level and integrated study programmes, at master level which are designed and delivered through an international partnership of higher education institutions of EU member states and associated countries.

He said that through the Erasmus scholarship program, EU universities can benefit from the views and experience from one of the most dynamic populations in Africa, and in turn Ugandan students can tap into the knowledge and resources that form the basis of higher education in Europe.

“Through this experience the Erasmus students will gain a unique European and international experience which I am sure will enrich them and will have an impact on their future professional and private life. We are part of institutions and Uganda and the EU have a strong institutional partnership but by the end of the day, institutions are made of people,” Sadek noted.

“ Beyond its academic and knowledge aspects the Erasmus+ programme is also about connecting people across the world. In today’s world which can be at times very divisive, the importance of connecting people and nurturing ties between individuals cannot be overstated.”

He noted that the European Union mission in Uganda also supports youth, education and skilling through various projects that he said will continue.

“The EU also supports youth empowerment, be it their economic empowerment or their participation in decision and policy processes at local and national levels through several grants to civil society organisations. Globally and at country levels, youth is an important stakeholder for the EU and we make efforts to better listen to what they have to say and to influence our policies and programmes.”