By Brian Asiimwe

With just days left until the 2023 Tusker Lite Rwenzori marathon set for September 2 in Kasese, title sponsors Uganda Breweries Limited were on Wednesday joined by other partners at their head offices in Luzira to unveil this year’s marathon kit.

The kit is designed to offer runners an ultimate experience and includes a t-shirt, running belt, hydration bottle with each participant also set to receive a medal at the end of the 5km, 21km and 42km distances.

Runners will take to the newly designed 42km marathon route through the Queen Elizabeth national park and across the equator with scenic views of Mt Rwenzori and the Kasese town as part of the marathon in a bid to promote tourism within the region.

Marathon partners including Tusker Lite, Coca Cola and Rwenzori, Standard Chartered bank, Hima cement, Airtel, UNDP and Unilever have today received kits as organizers Equator hikes launched this year’s running kit.

Uganda Breweries managing director Michael Kilonzo reflects on the significance of the marathon, “As title sponsors of the Rwenzori marathon, our commitment is to work with the organizers to ensure they have the capacity and infrastructure to have a safe and enjoyable run. Tusker Lite is all about enjoyment so we are very keen to make sure all runners have a fun celebration even after the marathon,” Kilonzo noted.

Standard Chartered bank head of corporate affairs Maggie Kigozi believes, “This is the second year running for us as sponsors of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori marathon and we are giving money to the winners. People are coming to run to win money so we are calling on everyone to come and run.”

Equator hike’s Amos Wekesa says the excitement ahead of the marathon cuts across Kasese and beyond, “All the guys preparing yama choma, boda bodas and the rest of Kasese should be ready for next weekend.

For all the guys that intend to take part in the marathon, you can find accommodation in Fort Portal in case you fail to find some in Kasese and we have organized departure for 5am for those that will be coming to Kasese from Fort Portal,” Wekesa revealed.

Emmanuel Kabugo from Unilever Uganda and Airtel Uganda marketing director Henry Njoroge believe the marathon will boost economic activities with the Kasese region and runners will receive various offers from both Unilever Uganda and Airtel Uganda.

Kits are on sale for shs 60,000 for East African citizens and USD 60 for international runners.