By Sam Mayanja

District land boards are not owners of the land under their administration.

They were first set up in the 1962 constitution under Article 118 and describing them as land bodies for each federal state and each district and administer land in accordance with the obtaining laws.

The districts as per Article 2(3) were Acholi, Bugisu, Bukedi, Karamoja, Kigezi, Longo, Madi, Sebei, Teso, and West Nile.

The federal states were under Article 2(2) as the kingdom of Buganda, the kingdom of Ankole, the kingdom of Bunyoro, the kingdom of Toro and the territory of Busoga.

The 1962 Public Land Act defines public land as land which had been controlled by Her Majesty the Queen of England when Uganda was a British Protectorate.

The act vested all such crown lands in the Uganda Land Commission and district or federal land boards in freehold. The crown lands in Buganda like other federal boards in Uganda, got vested in the Buganda Land Board in freehold.

The Buganda Land Board under the 1962 constitution and 1962 Public Land Act was not the current Buganda Land Board Limited, a private company.

Article 108 (5) of the 1967 constitution transferred every Official Estate held by a corporation sole by virtue of the provisions of the Official Estate Act, and any land which immediately before the commencement of that constitution was vested in the land board of a kingdom (federal) or a district, to the Uganda Land Commission.

The land under the Official Estate Act was land which was under the 1900 Buganda Agreement attached to the posts of abasaza, Kabaka and regents whose official estates later became attached to the posts of the three native Ministers of Buganda Kingdom.

The 1908 Land Law called it Official Mailo including the Kabaka for the time being, and mailo for the chief who was to hold it for all the time of his chieftainship.

The official Estate Act Section 3 (1) explains Official Estate in terms that “Every holder for the time being of an official estate annexed to any office under the Buganda Agreement, 1900, the Toro Agreement, 1900, or the Ankole Agreement, 1901, shall for the Purpose of holding such estate, de deemed to be a corporation sole by the name of the office of which he is for the time being the holder.”

The 1969 Public Land Act provided for the Official Estate in mailo tenure to be vested in the Uganda Land Commission in freehold and so was the land formerly under district or federal (Kingdom) Boards.

Clearly, the talk that the 1967 constitution confiscated private property of traditional rulers and therefore needed to be restored to them, was uninformed.

The Bible in Proverbs chapter 23:23 enjoins humanity “to buy the truth and not sell it”.

The Land Reform Decree 1975 declared all land in Uganda to be public land administered by the Uganda Land Commission.

However the Land Act Cap 227 enacted under the 1995 constitution decentralized land administration functions from Uganda Land Commission to the district land boards and area land committees.

The Uganda Land Commission retaining only the role of managing land vested in or acquired by government of Uganda.

District land boards are appointed under Section 57 of the Land Act Cap 227 by the district councils on recommendation of the District Executive Committee with approval of the Minister of Lands and must take into account national and district council policy and land and under Section 60 (3) must prepare and publish annual report and have regard to any comments that the District Council may make on the annual report.

District land boards took over the role of lessor exercising the powers of former controlling authorities including leases granted out of the 1969 Public Land Act.

In exercising these powers, District land boards are bound by the guidelines on the administration of land to honour the former conditions and covenants.

The 1995 constitution provides for any lease granted to a Ugandan citizen out of public land to be converted into freehold.

To protect this constitutional right, the guidelines on the administration of land provides that in exercising the powers of a lessor, the district land boards are not to automatically re-enter a lessee’ land.

Renewal and extension of leases on initial and full term for all citizens has been provided to be automatic.

Payment of premium on renewal or extension, has been provided to be 10% of unimproved value of the land.

A district land board or Uganda Land Commission cannot allocate land already owned by any person or authority, like where there is a lease which is still running, or land occupied by bibanja/customary occupants or land covered by natural lakes, rivers, wetlands, forest reserves, or national parks.

If such an allocation is made, the entire exercise is void under Section 59 (1a) of the Land Act as amended and authority is given under Section 91 of the Land Act to cancel any land title that may have been issued under such a void process.

Dr. Sam Mayanja is the Minister of State for Lands

[email protected]

www.kaa.co.ug