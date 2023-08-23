Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia, with nine other people on board also dead.

Ten people have been killed in a private jet crash north of Moscow – with the Russian Civil Aviation Authority saying Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list.

Seven passengers and three crew were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, TASS news agency reported.

The jet is said to have crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

Multiple videos posted on social appear to show the jet crashing.

Prigozhin, who is believed to have been on board the flight, shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny just two days ago.

The Wagner Group boss – who was sent to Belarus in the aftermath of his march on Moscow – released footage of himself speaking while wearing camouflage and holding a rifle.

Prigozhin appeared to be in Africa in the video, and he also spoke about Russia making the continent “free”.

He called off the mutiny and his mercenaries pulled back after Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a “deal”, which would supposedly see the businessman move to the Russian-allied country and his forces absorbed into the military.

Once a close confidant of Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin had often lambasted the likes of defence minister Sergei Shoigu and top general Valery Gerasimov in public addresses over their handling of the Ukraine invasion.

