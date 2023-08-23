Three people have been confirmed dead after two vehicles including a Passenger Service Van (Toyota Hiace) number UBH 566D and Toyota Pajero UBL 027E had a head-on collusion at Namunsi along the Mbale-Sironko highway.

The Pajero was headed to Mbale and the taxi headed to Sironko. Three of the nine occupants of the PSV Van died at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

They include Muyinda Ismail 22 years (conductor), Isiko Iddi 30 years (Driver), and Magombe Hakim 54 years (passenger).

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Rogers Taitika confirmed the incident saying police are tracing the occupants of the Toyota Pajero. Taitika says the preliminary report links the accident to reckless driving. Taitika says police are looking for the occupants of the Pajero for interrogation.

No person was received from The Pajero so we are establishing their numbers and identifications.

The six survivors are on treatment at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and the three bodies are pending postmortem from Mbale City Mortuary. Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.