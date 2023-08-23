Tensions have flared at Kampala Parents School (KPS) as a group of concerned parents, who have chosen to remain anonymous, voiced their dissatisfaction over the recent integration of ‘ghetto’ kids on bursaries.

The plights emerged after a study bursary opportunity was granted to Alien Skin’s Champion Ogudo by Mr Rajiv and the Rupaleria Foundation to ensure his access to quality education until he completes his primary-level studies.

In 2019, the same school extended a full bursary to the burgeoning rapper Felista De Superstar, in partnership with Fresh Kid.

The move, while hailed by many as a socially responsible gesture, has left some fee-paying parents feeling betrayed and questioning the impact on the quality of education their own children receive.

The concerned parents contend that their substantial financial contributions to the school’s activities, which in turn sustain their children’s educational experience, are being overshadowed by the school’s decision to provide free quality education to children from underprivileged backgrounds.

They express their sentiments as a sense of “betrayal” and “disloyalty,” particularly in light of their significant financial commitments.

“We pay substantial fees to ensure our children receive the best education possible. However, seeing kids like Champion Ogudo and Fresh Kid being granted free bursaries feels like a double-crossing. While we appreciate the initiative to help street kids access education, we believe the management should consider the impact on the educational experience of our own children.”

A leaked protest tweet from one of the representative parents who preferred anonymity emphasized that the integration of underprivileged children, though noble, should be balanced with the needs and expectations of parents who invest heavily in their children’s education.

“It’s not just about the financial aspect. We want to ensure that the quality of education our children receive remains top-notch and undiluted.”

As the debate over education equity and its impact on fee-paying students matures, KPS finds itself at the crossroads of balancing its philanthropic endeavours with the expectations of parents who invest significantly in their children’s education.

The clash between philanthropy and educational standards challenges the school to strike a harmonious balance between its mission to uplift underprivileged children and the expectations of parents invested in their children’s educational journey.