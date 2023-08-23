African presidents who are viewed at pro-Russian and mostly those who attended the recently concluded Russia- African summit in St Petersburg have had their security detail increased following leaked intelligence pointing to assassination plans from the West.

Over the weekend, President Museveni was the trend on social media after pictures of him appeared while inspecting the guard of honor in a security glass booth at the national youth day event in Kabale.

Many people castigated Museveni, who they said had started even fearing the people he says love him so much.

The debate also sucked in Kenyan Leader William Ruto who has been seen recently at an event, also in a booth.

While Ruto was not part of the team that traveled to Russia, he has not been elaborate enough and he continues to sail with president Museveni who is seen as an influence on the Kenyan leader.

Those who witnessed Museveni in Kabale and later also confirm that the presidential convoy has obtained an additional fleet of about three (3) cars with a number of antennas atop, whose role is not yet known.

It is reported that the President’s security team’s new style of doing things is backed by the knowledge of Russian intelligence, that points to some Western countries’ plans to assassinate African leaders who are leaning towards Moscow.

According to Kremlin, there is a select group that has been hired by Britain to act on leaders in Africa.

This was also confirmed by the Telegraph quoting a Russian Military and Diplomatic Source.

The source said the “punitive saboteur unit consisting of Ukrainian nationalists and neo-Nazis” had been trained by MI6 and would soon be dispatched to Africa, where Moscow has sought to expand its influence in recent years, to “impede” Russia’s co-operation with the continent.

“The goal of the Ukrainian unit that has been trained by British intelligence is to carry out acts of sabotage on key infrastructure in Africa and assassinate the African leaders who favour co-operation with Russia,” Telegram quotes the source.

Meanwhile the news comes as Russian Wagener leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announces he and group have camped in Africa to protect Russian interests in the continent.

Prigozhin released a video purportedly shot in Africa, saying that he and his group are carrying out reconnaissance and search operations.

“we are working and making Africa even ,more free. Justice and happiness for all African peoples. We are a nightmare for Al Quaeda, IS and all their gangsters,” he said.

He said Wagner is recruiting people and the group “will fulfil the tasks that were set”.