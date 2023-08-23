The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has brought attention to the inadequate performance of certain insurance companies contracted by Parliament to provide medical insurance coverage for MPs.

Despite charging high premium costs, these companies are failing to offer comprehensive medical support, leaving MPs with limited options such as only receiving Panadol for treatment.

Mpuuga emphasized the need to revise the insurance scheme to ensure better benefits for members and to address the issue of insurance companies delivering subpar services.

He suggested that the first point of contact for resolving the ailing Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya’s case should have been his insurance company.

“The scheme isn’t very helpful to so many members some of the insurance companies are cheating its members some of them are supplying air, some of them are limiting MPs to Panadol we need to revise it,” Mpuuga said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, on the other hand, denied claims that Parliament refused to cover the medical expenses for MP Ssegirinya’s treatment abroad.

He clarified that no application regarding Ssegirinya’s medical condition has been received by the medical board responsible for authorizing such payments.

Tayebwa disclosed that the medical bill has now reached Shs 80 million and it will be another two months before Ssegirinya can be admitted to the hospital.

Last week, Parliament Communications Director Chris Obore assured that the institution would not abandon Ssegirinya, stating that medical assistance would be provided once approved by the Parliament medical board.

Amid his ongoing health struggles, Ssegirinya expressed his disappointment with Parliament’s lack of financial support for his treatment.

He pointed to the Medical Insurance Scheme Guidelines for Members of Parliament, specifically subsections 3 and 5, which entitle members to evacuation for medical conditions.

Ssegirinya, burdened with significant medical bills, even stated that he would have to do his hospital laundry if he failed to pay the required 80 million shillings.

After completing a 15-month prison sentence related to allegations of involvement in machete attacks in Masaka, Ssegirinya’s health began to deteriorate, prompting him to seek specialized treatment abroad.

Given the diagnosis of lung tumours that couldn’t be adequately treated in Uganda, Ssegirinya obtained permission from Parliament to travel for medical care.