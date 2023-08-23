A private security guard has been arrested for impersonating Special Forces Command(SFC) officers and extorting shs3.5 million from a medical doctor under the guise of helping him.

Aaron Ainebyona, a private security guard working with Urban Security Company in Jinja in Eastern Uganda was arrested by SFC personnel with the help of detectives from the Central Police Station in Kampala over impersonation and extortion.

Ainebyona was netted after a tip-off by a medical doctor who also works with the Ministry of Health who also was the victim.

The suspect told the doctor that he works with the State House Lands Department and on July, 25, 2023 asked and received shs3million and another shs500,000 through mobile money to help him evict an encroacher from his land in Luweero.

The encroacher had asked to use the doctor’s land for period of six months but when this period elapsed, he refused to vacate, prompting the owner to seek ways of having him evicted.

After paying the shs3.5million to the suspect and did get any help, the doctor reported the matter to the Central Police Station in Kampala.

Ainebyona was then tricked to come and pick another sh1.5 million from Stanbic bank main branch in the city centre only to be arrested.

He is currently being detained at CPS waiting to appear in court on charges of impersonation as a State House operator and obtaining money by false pretence.

On interrogation, Ainebyona said he is from Mutungo Bbiina but his work place is in Jinja.

SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara confirmed the development but warned the public against falling prey to such conmen.

“As SFC, we advise the public not to fall prey to such unscrupulous persons. Always suspect everything all the time,” Maj Omara warned.

The development comes a few weeks after another man was arrested for impersonating as an SFC Major .

Upon arrest, Eric Kategaya told the operatives that he was a serving Major of the Special Forces Command and when asked to prove the claims, he presented a driving permit and an SFC identity card.

On further examination, the SFC identify card was found to be forged.