Diets are widely celebrated as the noble, often celebrity-endorsed, route towards improved health and wellness – and form the basis of a booming $250bn (£203bn) industry.

But let’s face it: dieting can also be miserable.

One study of almost 2,000 overweight and obese people who wanted to lose weight found that those who actually managed to do so were nearly 80% more likely to have symptoms of depression than those who didn’t.

It’s hardly a compelling sales pitch for cutting calories, but being hungry can mess with our minds in manifold ways – not least by making us “hangry”, that familiar feeling of rage that erupts when it’s been too long between meals.

In fact, research is starting to reveal that fasting can negatively affect everything from our emotions to our cognition and judgement, at least in the short term. And, as we’ve outlined in our recent book about the internal and external factors that influence and manipulate the way we think, all these things ultimately affect how well we reflect and make decisions.

This is a problem that goes much deeper than dieting. In a world where many people struggle to feed themselves, it’s worth remembering that hunger can boost inequality. One study found that the provision of school meals in Indian schools improved the cognitive performance of students by 13% to 16%.

Without sufficient nutrients and calories, it is hardly surprising our brains might struggle to develop and function properly. But how can everyday hunger also affect how we think?