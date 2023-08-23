Defence Attachés accredited to Uganda have been urged to maintain and strengthen the existing mutual cooperation between Uganda and their respective countries.

The call was made by Col. Julius Mbaine who represented the Chief of Military Intelligence during an interface between senior Officers of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces and the defence attachés who had paid a courtesy call to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mbuya.

“Together we can ensure the security and promote stability both in Uganda and outside the country,” said Col Mbaine.

The Dean of defence attachés who doubles as the UK defence attaché to Uganda, Lt Col Barrington Barnes Toby thanked the UPDF leadership for maintaining and ensuring the stability of Uganda and Africa at large.

Toby, on behalf of other defence attachés, promised to maintain the existing mutual cooperation between Uganda and their respective countries.

The defence attachés were briefed on the current security situation in Uganda, highlights on Operation Shujaa, disarmament operation in Karamoja, ATMIS, Refugee situation and Cyber threats, among others.

The meeting was attended by defence attachés from; the Republic of Korea, Russia, Rwanda, France, Egypt, South Sudan, the United States of America, Kenya, Türkiye, Tanzania, and South Africa, among others.