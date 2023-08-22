By Nalwadda Nsangi Mara

The Arua central division has doubled efforts to find a lasting solution to the clashes and bickering in the new taxi park over exorbitant rent fares levied by purported landlords.

The authority wants to regulate the rent fares and prevent revenue leakage that has been reported over time.

After the completion of the new taxi park in December 2018, vendors who initially owned stalls on this premise were given priority to get lock-ups as their lease agreement with the then municipal council still had two more years to run.

These decided to sub-let the lock-ups to other vendors at very high charges, tripling the government fares.

“I do my business in Ram no.02, it is a small space under the staircase, according to the government rate, I’m supposed to pay sh.70000 but my “landlord” charges me sh.300,000. the truth is they are overcharging us. My land has never even given me any receipt,” Emmanuel Apangu intimated.

This has prompted the Arua central division to initiate harmonization meetings between the purported landlords and their tenants to address concerns raised by the latter including exorbitant rent fares and double payments.

The tenants say these landlords collect lots of money from the traders and fail to remit to Arua central division which brings about issues of double payments.

They contest the fact that despite the payments being made by the actual occupants of the taxi-park lock-ups to the self-claimed landlords, little has been remitted to the division coffers.

They say that this is causing revenue loss on the side of government, “For all these four years the taxi park has existed, those self-claimed landlords have only paid remitted sh.28m yet when the actual traders paid direct to the central Division through the integrated revenue administration system, sh.48m was collected in just three months. This indicates that government is losing revenue through these brokers”. Idd Yasin said.

The self-claimed landlords say they have a binding memorandum of understanding with the Arua central division that gives them powers to decide on what to do. “An MOU is a contract and a contract is meeting of minds, if you come to rent my house and I ask for sh.1m, if you are willing to pay, its well and good, if you feel you can’t pay it, we part ways, as simple as that,” Jimmy Awuzu Angubo defended the “landlords” position.

He went on, “Our tenants should have complained to us and then we solve our issues instead of running from one office to another.”

Dramaku Maliki, the town clerk of Arua central division urges that the best way to address this is to enroll all traders on the integrated revenue administration system so that they can pay their rent directly to the division.