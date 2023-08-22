Police in Greater Masaka and Ssembabule district, has registered a double tragic incident, where a man murdered his wife over business capital and later committed suicide by hanging.

Godfrey Ssekiranda, a 27-year-old boda boda rider, is said to have murdered his wife Shakira Nalutaya over Shs2 million capital.

According to police findings, the male victim sold his land at Kinyasi village, Kikoma parish in Ssembabule district, where he raised Shs2m, and gave to his wife to open up a business in Kampala.

She, however, reportedly abandoned the man and relocated her business to Nyendo, Masaka.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the jilted suspect got in touch with her by pretending to be interested in a relationship, and strangled her to death, and later used the same rope to hang himself.

”After the murder, the jilted lover, rode his boda boda up to his home village and committed suicide by hanging,” Enanga said.

Enanga, adds that the male victim left behind a suicide note indicating that he used the same rope he strangled with his wife to death, to hang himself.