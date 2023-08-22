The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has hailed Ugandan long-distance runner, Joshua Cheptegei for winning gold in the men’s 10,000m finals at the 19th World Athletics Championships in Hungarian capital, Budapest.

On Sunday evening, Cheptegei clocked a time of 27.51.42 seconds to become the fourth man in history to win three consecutive 25-lap world titles.

The Ugandan runner who has the 10,000m and 5000m record had previously in 2022 in the Oregon race and Doha in 2019 won gold.

In his congratulatory message, Ocholas hailed Cheptegei who is a police officer for the feat, saying not even the sky is the limit for him.

“I wish to congratulate ASP Joshua Cheptegei on his landmark victory which is also a unique and historic accomplishment in the 10.000m final at the 19th World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary,” Ochola said.

“As the Uganda Police Force, we are incredibly proud of him, for earning himself, the Police and the country a world record. We are looking forward for another successful sprint by ASP Cheptegei in the forthcoming race.”

Cheptegei was in 2021 promoted by the police leadership to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police for his exploits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.