By Diannah Nsabagasani

Holiday makers and superhero enthusiasts rejoice!

The latest DC superhero movie, Blue Beetle, has taken the box office by storm.

Directed by Puerto Rican-born filmmaker Ángel Manuel Soto, this thrilling addition to the DC universe offers a refreshing take on the superhero genre.

The film’s opening day alone raked in an impressive $10 million, setting the stage for its spectacular performance over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Entertainment Weekly, Blue Beetle secured the top spot at the box office with a domestic earning of $25.4 million and a global total of $43.4 million, making it the first movie to dethrone the reigning champion, Barbie.

Let’s talk build Uganda, in the realms of Ugandan film, our very own Olot Bonny Olem, affectionately known as Lot, is gearing up for a momentous celebration.

Lot’s latest achievement, the film The Passenger, has garnered widespread acclaim, securing five awards at the Uganda Film Festival after being nominated in 11 categories.

To honour his accomplishments and recognize his valuable contributions, a red-carpet event will take place on August 27, 2023, at Theater Labonita.

The celebration promises to shine a spotlight on Lot’s journey, from his beginnings as a dancer to his current stature as a celebrated Ugandan film star.

In today’s world, storytelling bridges cultures and transcends boundaries, both Blue Beetle and Lot’s achievements remind us of the profound impact of narratives that capture the essence of diverse experiences, as audiences continue to seek meaningful connections with the characters and stories on screen. These successes stand as a testament to the evolving landscape of global entertainment.