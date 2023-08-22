Some parents may lack experience with children before having their own, causing them to struggle with communication, playtime, and discipline.

As a result, they may feel awkward and uncomfortable around their children, leading them to treat their children like strangers.

Moreover, parents can become angry or frustrated when their children misbehave, which can contribute to the perception of treating their children like strangers.

In moments of anger or frustration, parents may lash out or withdraw from their children, further deepening this disconnect.

According to parenting coach Bob Kisiki, it is unfortunate for parents to treat their children like strangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisiki emphasizes that making time for children, showing genuine interest, and actively listening can foster understanding and strengthen the parent-child relationship.

In addition, some parents may treat their children like strangers because they struggle to interact with them.

These parents may lack experience in talking to children, playing with them, or establishing effective discipline methods.

Others may distance themselves from their children as a means to control their behavior.

They might believe that by keeping their children at arm’s length, they can minimize the chances of misbehavior.

However, experts caution that this approach can backfire, potentially leading to increased rebelliousness.

Fear can also drive parents to treat their children like strangers. They may be afraid of rejection, disappointment, or losing control in their interactions with their children.

Consequently, they create emotional barriers to protect themselves, inadvertently creating a sense of unfamiliarity.

Kisiki emphasizes that when a child makes a mistake, it is an opportunity for teachable moments rather than a chance for parents to say, “I told you so.” By adopting a supportive approach, parents can help their children learn and grow alongside their siblings.

He further advises that parents should avoid attempting to control their children. Instead, they should focus on developing their children’s rationality and empowerment, including open discussions about sexual education.

By fostering open communication, parents can reduce backlash and rebellion among their children.

Kisiki notes that parental involvement is crucial when introducing technology to children. By involving children in daily activities such as banking or grocery shopping, parents can teach valuable life skills and demonstrate responsible decision-making.

He concludes by emphasizing the importance of trusting one’s children, as this can eliminate the need for surveillance measures like CCTV cameras.

Mistakes are a natural part of growth, but when trust is prioritized, it becomes easier to address and resolve such issues.