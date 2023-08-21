By Victoria Atino and Diannah Nsabagasani

In a sombre revelation during the weekly security press conference held at the police headquarters in Naguru, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, revealed a distressing incident that unfolded on August 14, 2023. The life of a 23-year-old builder, identified as Francis Bagumya, was tragically cut short by his own hand.

Bagumya, an employee of C. K. Associates Construction Company, met his untimely demise when he hung himself, leaving behind a suicide note that laid bare the inner turmoil he faced.

In his last words, he wrote that he could not believe he had failed to get rich and his father has not helped him in this goal, but just abandoned him.

This incident and many like it casts a spotlight on the silent battles waged by individuals in the pursuit of their aspirations.

Society is once again reminded of the importance of fostering a supportive environment that nurtures the dreams and ambitions of its young members.

It is prudent that society demonstrates empathy, understanding, and avenues for mental and emotional well-being, as they collectively strive to prevent further losses within the communities.