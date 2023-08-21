Examination body, UNEB has informed lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi that they don’t have the UCE and UACE answer sheets for National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

“This is to acknowledge receipt of your request and we wish to inform you that UNEB doesn’t have the answer script for those years,” UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo wrote to Mabirizi.

The response followed a request by Mabirizi to UNEB seeking for the senior four and senior six answer sheets for Kyagulanyi.

According to Mabirizi, in an earlier request, he had been given copies of results for Kyagulanyi that on critically looking at them he realized some anomalies that he seeks to be corrected.

“I have taken time to critically look at the results you availed to me on August, 27, 2020 and keenly observed that the candidate who is purported to have sat the same and your statement that by 1996 and 1998, you had no candidates’ photo album. I am accordingly of the view that Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu seems to have used a mercenary to write for him examinations both at Ordinary and Advanced Standard levels,”Mabirizi said in his request to UNEB.

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds, “… this is leading to an offence under Section 19(d) which provides that “Any person who- with intent to impersonate, presents or attempts to present himself or herself in the place of an enrolled candidate; commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding fifty thousand shillings or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

To clear the air on this, the lawyer said in accordance with Sections 3, 5 and 16 of Access to Information Act, 2005 he is requesting for Kyagulanyi’s answer sheets so that “I can compare his handwriting with that on the answer sheets.”

“….and if they do not match, I intend to request you to invoke your powers under S. 5(2)(1) of Uganda National Examinations Board Act , 2021 to recall the results of the candidate so that it becomes clear that Kyagulanyi lacks both Uganda Certificate of Education and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.”

Recently Mabirizi filed a case against Kyagulanyi accusing him of obtaining false registration and entry at Makerere University.

The lawyer said Kyagulanyi who graduated from the university over 20 years ago with a Diploma in Music, Dance and Drama-MDD obtained it fraudulently since the singer cum politician was not eligible for admission to the university.

However, the magistrates court at LDC would later allow the Director of Public Prosecutions to take over prosecution of the case.