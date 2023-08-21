Singer Samalie Karungi, popularly known as Sheebah Karungi, left her fans stunned and stranded when she abruptly stormed out of a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The conference was meant to provide media updates on her upcoming battle with Cindy Sanyu, scheduled for September 15.

Sheebah did not wait for the press conference to conclude and abruptly left, leaving behind a bewildered crowd.

The presser took place at Victoria University in the city centre, but it began late as Karungi arrived later than planned.

During the press conference, there was a heated exchange between the two artistes, attracting a large crowd including media personalities and city dwellers who enjoyed the drama that unfolded.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Karungi appeared uncomfortable with the questions posed by the media.

Frustrated, she stood up, walked towards Cindy, announced the concert dates, dropped the microphone, and exited the stage.

Witnesses were left shocked by Karungi’s actions and couldn’t believe she had actually abandoned the press conference until she was swiftly escorted away by waiting bikers.

Critics have already expressed their dissatisfaction, claiming that the singer’s actions showed fear and that Cindy is already the winner of the battle before it even begins.

In response to Karungi’s departure, Cindy stepped up on one of the platforms and proclaimed herself as the winner of the battle.

She vowed to force the former Team No Sleep singer out of the industry and promised to end her music career come September 15, 2023.

Some of Karungi’s fans were disappointed by her sudden departure without giving a clear reason. One fan expressed her disappointment but still pledged support for her.

Another fan questioned why she fled from the media and speculated that she may have been uncomfortable with being interviewed in English.

The battle between the two top Ugandan female artistes is scheduled to take place on September 15, 2023, with Victoria University as one of the event organizers.

Controversy has surrounded their concerts since they both announced they would be held on the same date and venue, sparking social media fights among their fans in recent weeks.

The decision to merge the two concerts into a battle was made as a strategy for the singers to reconcile after years of rivalry, according to University Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga.

He emphasised that the musical battle will provide an enjoyable night for the audience, showcasing the immense talent and passion of both artists.

Dr. Muganga stated, “We acknowledge that their recent exchange reflects their passion for their craft and is a testament to their immense talent. This has inspired us to challenge Queen Sheebah Karungi and ‘The King Herself’ Cindy Sanyu to engage in a productive musical battle, especially in light of recent media discussions.”

Singer Sanyu, recently announced her comeback concert at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15th, which clashed with Karungi planned Yolo festival. This announcement was however confined as a battler between the two.

This announcement heightened the verbal war between the two singers, with fans from both camps vowing to support their respective musicians.