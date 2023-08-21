The Uganda Police will start operations this week at the Kampala-Entebbe expressway specifically targeting traffic offenders on speed limits.

According to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa, the operation will commence this week and will be codenamed; “Fika Salaama extra”.

In the operation, technology infrastructure at the expressway will be used to identify the culprits and they will be waylaid at the exit points of the expressway with their penalty tickets.

“We’re set for one of the most effective operations of our time in Road Safety! Big Brother is watching. Speed beyond 100 km/hr and we’ll get you at the exit,” Ssempebwa said.

The speed limit for the Expressway stands at 100KPH, while one is expected to do 20KPH while approaching the toll gates and 40KPH while exiting the expressway.

In March this year, the Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago while mourning NTV journalist Edward Muhumuza who died in an accident on the expressway, challenged the police to find way solutions to the road carnage on this specific road.

Meanwhile, legislators on the Committee on Physical Infrastructure reported that vandalism of road furniture on the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway remains one of the biggest challenges on the country’s only toll road

The MPs tasked the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to come up with strategic and punitive measures to address the challenge of vandalism on the expressway which among others includes resorting to alternative construction materials that are not attractive to vandals.