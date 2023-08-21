It’s been a whirlwind year since The Villa, a popular bar and restaurant in Bukoto, opened its doors.

To mark this milestone, NBS TV and Afro Mobile teamed up to sponsor a spectacular celebration.

The Afrigo Band took the stage, infusing the event with iconic tunes and infectious energy.

The Village isn’t just a place to eat and drink – it’s a hub of memories. Its trendy décor and inviting ambiance have quickly become a favorite hangout.

The first anniversary festivities showcased the partnership between NBS TV and Afro Mobile in bringing people together for a night of fun and togetherness.

NBS TV and Afro Mobile’s collaboration successfully added another layer of joy to the establishment’s vibrant atmosphere.

With the Afrigo Band’s melodies lingering in the air, patrons left with hearts full of memories and excitement for the times ahead at The Village.