Singer Daniel Lubwama, also known as Navio has said he cant wait to perform for his fans at his 20 year musical journey set for September, 2 at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

Twenty years ago, Navio didn’t expect to be where he is right now, doing a genre that many think is not profitable.

The Njogereza artiste said that this is not just a win for him individually or for Uganda but it more of a win for Africa because there are few artistes doing Hip Hop who have reached where he is.

“Reaching this milestone has not been easy. There are a lot of artistes who may have made it to this milestone but doing Hip Hop around the continent is not only a win for Kampala, Uganda or East Africa but I fill it’s an African win to have a brand that has stood the taste of time. We are not like a soda or gold company but all we have is just our own attitudes. So to have that lust and keep people’s attention for all this long is so amazing,” Navio said.

“ Its unprecedented that sometimes I am like either too stubborn or I am basically doing the right thing,” he said.

The Ugandan rapper who is also record producer started off his career as part of the award-winning hip hop group Klear Kut that introduced the term “Ugaflow” to describe Uganda’s hip hop scene.

He is famed for songs like Rare, Nawuliranga, Ngalo, Wind it up, Bugumu and Bad man from Kamwokya alongside Bobi Wine among others.