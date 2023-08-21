Mathias Mpuuga, has said Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya traveled abroad without notifying the party or its president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his office of his sickness.

Mpuuga who is the Leader of the Opposition, was responding to Ssegirinya’s lamentation over Parliament’s failure to assist him in his situation of sickness.

Ssegirinya questioned why others have been supported financially before while he has received no help from both the party and Parliament.

In a statement obtained by the Nile Post, Mpuuga explained: “I have been made aware of comments on social media regarding the condition of our colleague, Hon.Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Member representing Kawempe North, who is currently receiving treatment in the Netherlands,” Mpuuga stated.

Personally, Mpuuga learned about Ssegirinya’s condition last week, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

“I immediately communicated this to the party, including the President, Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. Since then, our office has been closely monitoring the situation to ensure that our colleague receives the appropriate support through parliamentary procedures,” he added.

Ssegirinya disclosed that doctors in Germany had informed him that he was fortunate to be alive and would have died within six months if he arrived at the hospital any later.

During a video call with fellow MP Muhammad Nsereko, Ssegirinya said, “I am suffering from skin cancer and lung infections. If I hadn’t come to the hospital on time, I would have died in six months. Even my liver is swollen and needs to be operated on.”

He continued, expressing his frustration with parliament’s lack of assistance and questioning why others have received support while he has not.

“Yes, we do have insurance coverage through parliament, but it only works in Uganda, not abroad,” Ssegirinya, currently in the Netherlands, explained.

He revealed that his medical bill has accumulated to 80 million shillings and that it will take two months before he can be admitted to the hospital.

Last week, Parliament Communications Director Chris Obore confirmed that the institution would not abandon Ssegirinya.

He said that medical support would be provided upon clearance from the Parliament medical board.