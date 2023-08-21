The Member of Parliament for Kawempe South Muhammad Ssegirinya has revealed that doctors in German told him he is lucky to be alive and could have died six (6) months if he had arrived in the hospital later than he did.

The legislator was speaking on a video call with fellow MP Muhammad Nsereko.

“I am suffering from skin cancer and have lung infections. If I did not come to the hospital in time, I would die in 6 months. Even my liver has swellings which doctors say should be cut,” he said.

“They keep piling on more diseases, each time they come with a new development. I am frustrated. They have performed an endoscopy, and several tests to determine the wounds and swellings on the liver. The money keeps increasing,” he added.

The legislator lamented over parliament’s failure to help his situation, wondering why others ( people) have been supported before and he can not be helped.

“Yes we indeed have insurance at parliament, but it works only in Uganda, not abroad,” Ssegirinya, currently in the Netherlands said.

He claims the medical bill has shot to Shs80 million, and it will take two months before he is admitted to the hospital.

Last week, Parliament Communications Director Chris Obore confirmed that the institution would not abandon Ssegirinya. He said that medical support would be rendered to Ssegirinya upon clearance by the Parliament medical board.