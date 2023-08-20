By Wilson Akiiki Kaija

On the night of June 19, 1979, Chief Justice, Wako Wambuzi received an SOS call from President Yusuf Lule. “Sir, I need your urgent help. Members of the NCC are here at State House debating a motion on my removal as UNLF Chairman and, by implication, as President of Uganda. You should come in here and help us…”

The Chief Justice told the president not to attend such an illegal meeting and to ignore whatever outcomes therefrom.

Of course the debate went on throughout the night and, somewhere after 2am, NCC voted to remove President Lule. Another vote took place to elect Lule’s successor. Three names were proposed: Edward Rugumayo, Paulo Muwanga and Godfrey Binaisa.

Binaisa was elected.

A few hours later, on the morning of June 20, 1979, a group of politicians walked into Justice Wambuzi’s residence with a clear message. “Prepare to administer the oath of office to the new President, Godfrey Binaisa.”

Wambuzi asked the politicians: “A new president? What has happened to President Lule? As far as I know we went to bed when Yusuf Lule was president. Has he died?”

One of the politicians responded: “We have a new president. Didn’t you watch the news on TV?”

In his characteristic soft but firm style, Wambuzi shot back, “My office doesn’t act based on, or take instructions from, news on TV. Unless there’s a formal and clear explanation on how we got a new president, my office is not prepared to administer the oath of office to a stranger.”

The Chief Justice asked again: “Where is President Lule? Can I meet him first?” The politicians said he was in State House, Entebbe. He asked them why they wanted another president sworn-in when there was one in State House? They blocked his idea of meeting the president.

Eventually, he asked to talk to President Lule on phone. They at first refused but later gave in and allowed him to. He called Lule and they had a chat. “Lule told me he was still at State House, Entebbe and explained whatever had transpired during the night. He told me he was giving up and letting things be for the sake of peace. He didn’t want to shed blood again since the country had just gone through a war to remove Amin.”

Just like that, without any formal communication, the Chief Justice travelled to Parliament to receive and swear-in another president, just two months after performing a similar ceremony on Lule.

Fast forward to 1980, shortly before the now controversial elections. A new law was pushed through NCC and hurriedly passed making changes to the role of Chief Justice.

One morning, without any communication to him, there was an announcement of the appointment of George Masika as new Chief Justice. And Wambuzi was not assigned any other duty.

He was suspected to be DP-leaning. The powers that be needed a UPC person in that important office.

Wambuzi, 92 years old now, lives a quiet life in retirement, much sought after by peers and colleagues in the judiciary.