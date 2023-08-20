Renowned conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall has arrived into the country ahead of the 25th celebrations for Ngamba Chimpanzee sanctuary.

Goodall arrived into the country on Sunday afternoon and welcomed by Priscillar Nyakwera the Operations Manager at Jane Goodall Institute – Uganda, Ivan Amanigaruhanga Executive Director, Uganda Biodiversity Fund, James Byamukama, the Executive Director for Jane Goodall Institute – Uganda, Joshua Rukundo, the Executive Director Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust, Simon Nampindo, the Executive Director Wildlife Conservation Society– Uganda and Peter Apell, the Programs Director, Jane Goodall Institute – Uganda.

The ethologist will on Tuesday deliver a public lecture about chimpanzees and conservation but also the harmonious existence between humans and wildlife.

Dr.Goodall is known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in which she redefined the understanding of the relationship between humans and other animals.

She is also considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, after 60 years studying the social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees.

Dr.Goodall will later join celebrations to mark 25 years of existence of Ngamba Island as a safe haven for orphaned and rescued chimpanzees.