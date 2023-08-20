By Kellen Kenlyn Nakaye

No matter how you start out in life, you have an opportunity to finish well. You are already blessed to live a significant life that glorifies God.

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and Multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth. ————-GENESIS 1:27-28

To finish well is to live life to fulfill down to the last detail of what God has called you to do.

I have glorified thee on the earth: I have finished the work which thou gavest me to do. —– JOHN 17:4

It is a life where through your gifts, talents, and resources you bless the lives of those around you, and confidence is a key factor in achieving this.

Here are some tips on how to become a confident woman:

Discover your strengths

It is important to always operate in the area of strengths, rather than in the area of your weaknesses and the first step in discovering your strengths is to find out what you are passionate about by asking God about what He has created you to do.

Your passions are usually tied to your gifts and you will gain confidence in your gifts if you train in them by allowing yourself to take on life experiences where they are required.

For I would that all men were even as I myself. But every man hath his proper gift of God, one after this manner, and another after that. —— 1 Corinthians 7:7

Mind your presentation

People always look at your appearance before they hear what you have to say so see to it that the way you dress, calls for compliments and facial expressions that will lift your spirit and make you feel confident.

Clothe yourself with your strengths

Keep away from always talking about the negative things in your life. Generally, everybody gets to deal with something bad at a certain point in their lifetime.

Timothy Keller put it this way, “No amount of money, power, and planning can prevent bereavement, dire illness, relationship betrayal, financial disaster, or a host of other troubles from entering your life. Human life is fatally fragile and subject to forces beyond our power to manage. Life is tragic.”

― Timothy Keller, Walking with God through Pain and Suffering

You notice that people tend to talk more about the positives in their lives and that draws us to them because they embody confidence and strength.

You too can become a confident person if you focus more on what is going right for you. In fact, being positive in mind and in speech helps you get creative about overcoming the bad.

Take up opportunities to serve others

We all would love to be talked about as great people but service is the heart of greatness and like I earlier said, we become confident in our gifts and talents by putting them to use.

But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant. —- Mathew 23:11

So if there is an opportunity to give of yourself to others, take it even if there is no payment attached to it. It is an opportunity to polish your skills and maybe come to a level of people paying for your time just to partake of your gift.

With those few remarks, I am glad that for the years you have left, you will confidently walk through every single day as you work on fulfilling down to the last detail of what God has called you to do.

May the peace of God that passes on all understanding be with you

May you always be driven by your dreams and not controlled by your circumstances

Yours Truly,

Kellen Kenlyn Nakaye

Author: “Journey to Wholesness; Learning to value yourself as a single lady”