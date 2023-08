Ugandan long distance runner, Joshua Cheptegei has once again dominated the race by winning gold in the men’s 10000m finals at the 19th World Athletics Championships in Hungarian capital, Budapest.

On Sunday evening, Cheptegei clocked a time of 27.51.42 seconds to become the fourth man in history to win three consecutive 25-lap world titles.

The Ugandan runner who has the 10,000m and 5000m record had previously in 2022 in the Oregon race and Doha in 2019 won gold.