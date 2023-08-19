Several youth in Bugweri District have demonstrated against the continued closure of the Chief Administrative Officers office.

The youth say it is frustrating the timely arrival of PDM funds by intended beneficiaries.

The office was closed on Monday, August 14, by councillors and the LCV, who accused the CAO Nelson Kirenda of poor performance and failure to implement council resolutions.

These said this was a sign of dismissing him from the district as they demanded a more active CAO.

However, this has prompted a demonstration from youth who want the office reopened.

These say their parents were supposed to receive PDM funds this week, but this has been frustrated due to contonued closure of the CAO’s office.

Saadi Kakire, a youth who talked to Nile Post, said that their leaders led by the area LCV Shafiq Muziransa closed the CAO’S offices with their personal reasons without involving the communities.

Kakire accuses the leaders of soliciting money from contractors primising them to get the contractors at the diatrict which failed and thats the reason why they want CAO to go.

Bugweri district which was carved out of Iganga district about eight years ago with an aim of bringing services nearer to the people.