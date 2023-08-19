Tax collectors, Uganda Revenue Authority(URA) FC coach Sam Timbe has died, the club has announced.

The tactician died on Saturday afternoon as he was being rushed to Nakasero Hospital.

“He was being rushed to Nakasero Hospital for ICU after being referred by St.Catherine Hospital,” the club said in a brief statement.

By the time of his death, Timbe’s team was in camp preparing for the Super 8 clash with KCCA FC.

Born in 1954 in Manafa district, Timbe went to Bupoto Primary School, Nabumali High School and Tororo College and was a one club player, having plied his trade for Coffee FC as a goalkeeper but also for the national team between 1978 and 1983 but was never capped.

Timbe has however coached at SC Villa, Atraco, Young Africans, Police, Coffee, Lyantonde, UPDF, Mbale Heroes, Sofapaka, She Kobs and the Uganda U-19 national team.

He has also previously coached Tusker FC in Kenya and also in Malaysian Premier League at Persatuan Bolasepak Sarawak FC in 2020 before returning to URA FC in 2021.

As a coach, Timbe won two league titles with SC Villa (2004), Atraco (2008) and Young Africans(Yanga) (2010/2011).

He has also won four CECAFA titles as a coach with SC Villa (2005), Police (2006), Atraco (2009) and Young Africans (2011).