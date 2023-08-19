State minister for National guidance Godfrey Kabbyanga has urged development partners to help the government in good faith and not impose restrictions and attaching strings to their aid.

Kabbyanga says the action taken by the World Bank to withdraw funding to Uganda through loans and grants portrays a bad picture of those partnering with government on different projects.

Since the World Bank announced its withdrawal, a number of people have had different opinions about the matter.

State minister for National guidance Godfrey Kabbyanga says all those who intend to behave the same way should make their intentions clear from the start.

Kabbyanga was in Isingiro district at Kaberebere primary school where he received results of the Dutch-funded ‘‘Can’t Wait to Learn’’ project, which was piloted in 2018, in schools helping children affected by conflicts and displacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project targets mostly war affected children and was piloted in Isingiro district to benefit refugee children in the Nakivale Refugee settlement and the neighboring communities.

The initiative exposes learners to technology through the use of tablets to learn which helps them get familiar with technology at an early age and opens their chances to have space for more discoveries.

Kabbyanga also gave assurance that government is moving to expand the Internet coverage and cutting costs to have it more affordable to everyone.

Ismail Mulindwa, director basic and secondary education in the ministry of Education who represented the state minister for Primary Education Joyce Moriku Kaducu said the sector has appreciated the initiative since it has helped learners enjoy learning and get a grip of what is being taught to them.

He pledged to ask for another year as the system sinks in for everyone to understand it.