The political wing of Kampala city led by the capital’s Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has poked holes in the new Integrated Urban Development Master Plan for Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area that is said to improve the infrastructure with in Kampala and metropolitan areas.

They argue that Japan’s plan is not extensive enough and it’s likely to be a money swindling project by some technical experts within the city.

The integrated Urban Development Master Plan for Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area talks about potential lands for Central Business District expansions which include the industrial area, Nakawa vocational school, Ntinda industrial area, Nakawa estate and business school.

The four year thought of plan as well describes the importance of BRT operation on expressways, re- construction of buildings within road reserves prompting political wings to task the investors of the plan to makes sure that they get the magnitude and expectations of the matter and not swindle money.

“Kampala has had no serious plan or no plan since inception” Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says.

In addition, other members of the political wing of Kampala Capital City Authority say the plan does not show preparedness to offer a solution for Kampala as it leaves out issues said to be a challenge to the people especially with in the city like encroachment and the drainage system.

The goals of the project is to realize appropriate management of urban development for greater kampala metropolitan Area and contribute to the promotion of sustainable urban growth in greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

According to the politicians with in KCCA the project amount worth remains un known however the target formulation of the physical development plan is in the year 2050.