It’s 2023 and people still smell anyhow. As a human being, you owe it to other people and the universe to smell good. It is just not right for anyone to smell bad. People might not tell you but you must check yourself. Don’t wait for the universe to close down on people because of how you smell.

Hygiene should be a must. It hurts that someone has to remind you to take a shower, brush your teeth, or even shave. People will stay away from you because of how bad you smell.

Yes, there are health conditions that could dictate how you smell but for God’s sake do everything heavenly possible to make sure you change how you smell. Keep checking to make sure you are not making anyone uncomfortable by how you smell.

Now, your partner has every right to deny you sex if you don’t look, or smell good. They also have a right to cheat on you if you don’t change. In fact, no one should be giving a chance to a person who doesn’t take care of themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this is not gender specific. Some women smell like the lower barrel of a septic tank. How do you move around smelling like the gates of hell and expect someone’s son to go down on you? It is unfair and they are allowed to leave you if you can’t change.

The smell of urine at the tip of your machine gun should be reason enough to get you to jail. Clean after yourself. That shaking you do doesn’t get rid of the bad smell. If you expect her to go down on you, please clean up.

And for the love of God if you are not circumcised find a way of making sure you have cleaned up totally before you lay with anyone. That foreskin keeps more than urine. It is ugly to make someone’s daughter go through that. That is how trauma begins.

So before you talk to someone before you put your arms around someone or up, make sure that you will not traumatic them. Sex is planned at least most times so before you do anything with anyone make sure you are clean.

Smell good at all times. For your sake and the sake of humanity.

Till next time, if they don’t smell good, they shouldn’t smell you.