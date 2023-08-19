By Victoria Atino

In the beginning, school systems were designed to serve as conduits for acquiring knowledge, a valuable commodity in an era when information was a rarity.

However, the advent of the internet has revolutionized the way we access and share knowledge.

Google, among others, has shown a ubiquitous presence in our lives. Information access has been and is the great equalizer, making information universally accessible to all in all various forms for seekers and non-seekers alike.

We find ourselves no longer ensnared in the once-prevalent information vacuum. Consequently, constructing an educational framework centered solely around rehearsing information that is already existent and known appears paradoxical presently.

The democratization of knowledge has instilled remarkable confidence in people. It’s fascinating to witness how individuals boldly search for medical information on Google and confidently approach pharmacists for over-the-counter remedies. Such empowerment stems from the accessibility of information, a hallmark of our digitized age.

Furthermore, paradigm shifts are underway in various sectors, business is not and will never be as usual.

Platforms like WhatsApp have become primary sources of information, eclipsing even traditional publications.

Just as AI has revolutionized tasks, this shift challenges the place of conventional approaches in this new scenario.

Recognizing this becomes imperative for business people, innovators, and leaders to identify and refocus again on their target audiences, asses the problem-solving element and ensure their efforts align with the new trends.

The upcoming generation is poised to become a powerhouse of innovation and value creation.

Continentally, the allure of Africa extends beyond its youthfulness; it’s a region where information, solutions, and opportunities are immense.

Boundaries that once constrained us are now evaporating. With each passing day, limitations grow thinner, and the world transforms into a realm of boundless prospects. The digital landscape knows no borders, fostering global connections and offering a myriad of avenues for exploration.

The landscape of success is undergoing a profound shift. Success today is now intertwined with our ability to unravel problems within and amongst us. It’s crucial to nurture a perspective that emphasizes the identification and fulfillment of societal demands.

Every path we embark upon demands resilience, unwavering commitment, and persistent determination. We must confront both the excitement and challenges that it presents, appreciating the world for what it is, rather than what we wish it to be.

As we continue to explore the ever-changing terrains, problem-solving has become the currency to propels us forward, shaping our journey toward a future teeming with possibilities.

The time to start was yesterday, the second best time to start is NOW.