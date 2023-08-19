Chinese oil and gas company CNOOC Uganda Limited has passed out 160 Ugandans who have achieved techniques in welding in the oil and gas sector of Uganda.

The welders were trained together with Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute and Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba.

The two months training equipped trainees with proper techniques, theory and practical based knowledge using SMAW (Shielded Metal Arc Welding).

These included the first set of 80 students trained in Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) 1G, 2G, and 3G welding which follows the International Standards of American Welding Society (AWS) and American Petroleum Institute (API).

Another group of 80 students received training in 4G, 5G and 6G SMAW which follows the same International Standards of AWS and API.

The major goal of 3G and 6G welding courses is to prepare participants for oil and gas piping systems including pipeline and refinery constructions.

The welding involves assembling, maintaining, and installing structural units.

The 160 Ugandan students originated from the Albertine region districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Nwoya, Masindi, Buliisa, Kibale, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kagadi, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Sembabule, Lwengo, Rakai and Kyotera.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Peter Lokeris, the Minister of State for Mineral Development, thanked CNOOC Uganda Limited for the various skilling and training programs that are making more Ugandans ready and able to participate in the oil and gas industry.

He said such tangible skills are the best path to gain lasting value from the industry by the people.

Ma Peixin, Vice President, CNOOC Uganda Limited said “CNOOC Uganda Limited is committed to the development of capacity in Uganda’s oil and gas industry through promotion of national content thereby fostering lasting social economic development of the host community and Uganda at large.”

He added that this is in line with CNOOC Uganda Limited’s vision of ‘Oil for Better Life’ that seeks to create a better condition for all people in Uganda.

Naija Rosemary, one of the trained welders thanked CNOOC Uganda Limited for the opportunity given to her and her classmates to train and get certified in welding that is not only recognized in Uganda but also internationally.