By Sarah Nabirye

Infertility has several causes both in men and women:

Low sperm count:

A low number of sperm or poor sperm quality can make it difficult for fertilization to occur in men .

Abnormal sperm function

Issues with sperm movement or shape can hinder the ability to fertilize an egg.

Blockages or damage

Obstructions or damage in the male reproductive tract can prevent sperm from reaching the egg. Age as women age, their fertility decreases, with a significant decline typically after the age

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

A hormonal disorder that can disrupt ovulation and lead to infertility.

Endometriosis:

A condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often affecting fertility.

Fallopian Tube Blockage

Blocked or damaged fallopian tubes can prevent the egg from meeting the sperm.

Uterine Abnormalities

Structural issues with the uterus can hinder implantation of a fertilized egg.

Ovulatory Disorders:

Irregular or absent ovulation can lead to infertility.

Medical Conditions

Certain conditions like diabetes, thyroid disorders, and autoimmune diseases can impact fertility.

Weight

Both underweight and overweight conditions can disrupt hormonal balance and affect fertility.

Smoking and Alcohol

These substances can negatively affect fertility and increase the risk of miscarriage.

STIs

Sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia or gonorrhea can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, potentially damaging the reproductive organs.

Cancer Treatments

Chemotherapy and radiation can damage eggs and the reproductive system.

Stress

High levels of stress can interfere with hormone production and menstrual cycles.

Unhealthy Lifestyle

Poor diet, lack of exercise, and excessive caffeine intake can impact fertility.

Luteal Phase Defect

A shortened second half of the menstrual cycle can affect implantation.

Unexplained Infertility

In some cases, the cause of infertility remains unidentified despite medical evaluations.

It’s important to note that these are potential causes, and individual cases can vary. If someone is experiencing difficulties with fertility, it’s advisable to consult a medical professional for a proper diagnosis and guidance.

Article written in part with the help of AI.