The Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Forestry Authority (NFA) for allocation of land for regional wildlife conservations centres , also known as zoos.

According to the MOU, the regional zoos will be located in Central Forest Reserves of Mbale, Ruti in Mbarara, Abera in Gulu and Oruha in Kyenjojo each measuring a maximum of 60 hectares respectively for purposes of forest restoration, wildlife conservation and promotion of tourism.

Speaking at the ceremony, NFA Executive Director Tom Obong Okello expressed his confidence that the allocation of the land to UWEC is a non-consumptive utilisation of natural resources.

“We are not going to cut the trees, we are going to conserve them, as well as conserve the wildlife occupying the habitat,” Okello said.

He urged the implementers of the MoU to carry it forward.

Dr. James Musinguzi, UWEC Executive Director said signing the MOU brings UWEC closer to its objective of establishing regional zoos to help boost tourism and conserve biodiversity.

“The MoU is a good example of collaborative forest management. It is an excellent partnership envisaged in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17 which strengthens partnerships for sustainable development, but also to support the nexus between plants, animals, human beings and the environment because they must co-exist. This is an opportunity for UWEC and NFA to work with the local governments and educate the public about the value of conserving biodiversity and co- existence.”

According to UWEC officials, the regional zoos will help to inspire action in the line of biodiversity conservation and sustainable development as well as promote tourism for both locals and foreigners.

UWEC is mandated to conduct and manage conserve education in the country but to also establish and maintain conservation education facilities and programs onsite and through extension services, among others.