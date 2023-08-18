On Sunday, August 13, Speaker Anita Among held a thanksgiving ceremony in her home town of Bukedea. She invited hundreds of Members of Parliament and other luminaries to mark the occasion as she officially entered her sprawling country home.
Our photographer Francis Isaano was there to bring you intimate images of the occasion that held the country entranced.
Click on each image to expand and enjoy!
Ugandan Speaker Anita Among invited MPs and members of Bukedea to her country home on Sunday, August 13, 2023 (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Speaker Anita Among carries a basket of gifts to celebrate her new home (Photo by Francis Isaano)
A beaming Among at her thanksgiving (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Religious leaders receive Among’s offering (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Soroti Bishop Dr Eciru was the main celebrant (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi arrives for the thanksgiving (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Guest arrive in Bukedea for the thanksgiving (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Happy guests, many of them MPs at the thanksgiving (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Ssekandi, the former VP, was also once a Speaker (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Bishop Eciru receives guests (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Praying for the new house that Among unveiled in Bukedea (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Speaker Among (centre) with husband Moses Magogo (left) and Bishop Eciru (Photo by Francis Isaano)
The happy celebrants (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Magogo and wife Speaker Among delight the crowd at the thanksgiving (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Honoured guests who witnessed the thanksgiving (Photo by Francis Isaano)
There was a wide spread for guests (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Dancing during the festivities (Photo by Francis Isaano)
Speaker Among showed her agricultural side (Photo by Francis Isaano)
