The Minister of Gender Labor and Social Development Betty Amongi has appointed Patrick Ayota as the new Managing Director for the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Amongi made the appointment Friday following the recommendation from the Board of Directors.

According to the Board, Ayota is the right person for the job having steered it through a “challenging period” whilst acting as a Managing Director for the last 8 months.

The appointment of Ayota is the last nail in embattled Richard Bayrugaba’s case, and this could automatically rule him out of any consideration for the job.

Byarugaba has constantly challenged his rejection by Amongi, a day ago he dashed to court to sue the Minister and asked that the court compel her to execute his appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byarugaba claims that the minister is biased against him and her actions are bent on failing his continuation at the helm of the Fund.