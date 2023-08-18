Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that the late Uganda’s ambassador to Iran, the late H.E. Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira will be buried tomorrow Saturday at his ancestral home in Kamuli district.

He died on August 4, 2023 in Tehran, Iran, and his body was returned to his family today, Friday, August 18, via Entebbe International Airport.

According to government, the burial arrangements arrangement for the deceased ambassador will commence this afternoon with funeral prayers (Salatul Janazah) at Tawheed Mosque, Mengo Kisenyi starting at 1pm.

Thereafter the body will be transported to Bulopa, Kamuli District for an overnight vigil.

“The burial ceremony will take place on Saturday August 19. 2023 starting at 9:00am – 2:00pm at his ancestral home in Bulopa, Kamuli District,” said Vincent Bagiire the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry also informed President Museveni, the Prime Minister, Ministers, Members of the Diplomatic Community, all Government officials, Members of Parliament, the Muslim Supreme Council, Members of the Muslim Community in Uganda, Relatives, friends and well-wishers of the deceased about the arrangement.

At the time of his death, Tezikuba was accredited as the Ambassador, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uganda to the Islamic Republic of Iran, (resident) and accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Armenia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Turkmenistan, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the State of Palestine, and the Republic of Tajikistan.

“The late Amb. Kisambira will be remembered for his invaluable contribution to Uganda’s Foreign Service in strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between Uganda and all the countries of accreditation where he patriotically served with utmost diligence,” said government.

Kisambira has been serving as Uganda’s ambassador to Iran since 2020, following his appointment by President Yoweri Museveni.