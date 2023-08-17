The government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF), has announced plans to expand its market for milk following frustrations with Kenya.

It has identified five countries where it intends to sell its milk, including North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Dr. Bright Rwamirama, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries/Animal Industry, stated that they are initiating a memorandum of understanding in Asia, signaling a move beyond conventional markets.

In June this year, Brookside Dairy Uganda laid off approximately 200 workers due to a 75% reduction in production caused by the inability to export milk since March.

Kenya has imposed restrictions on the entry of Ugandan milk into its market, leading to significant losses for the dairy industry.

This ongoing issue has been attributed to the power struggle between former President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose family owns Brookside Dairies, and his successor, William Ruto.

Although Kenya had initially lifted the ban on Ugandan milk, it appears that the ban has been reinstated. Kenya has historically been the largest importer of Ugandan milk.

Rwamirama also highlighted the importance of the African Dairy Conference and Exhibition (AfDa) organised by the Eastern and Southern African Dairy Association (ESADA).

This event, scheduled for September 11-15, 2023, at Hotel Africana, has become a crucial platform for the advancement of the dairy industry in Africa.

AfDa brings together key stakeholders to exhibit products, discuss policy challenges, and promote knowledge sharing and technology transfer.

The upcoming 16th AfDa conference aims to address industry obstacles and foster growth within Africa’s dairy sector.

The conference’s objectives include showcasing investment opportunities in the dairy sector across Africa, emphasizing the sector’s significance from farm to table, and facilitating dialogue to overcome trade barriers for dairy products.

Additionally, AfDa provides a unique opportunity for African dairy processors, suppliers, and service providers to showcase their offerings, introduce new technologies for improved efficiency and quality, and promote tourism, investment, and trade opportunities in the host country.

Uganda’s dairy sector boasts substantial growth potential, playing a vital role in the nation’s economy and livelihoods of smallholders and large processors.

Over 80% of milk production in Uganda comes from smallholders, ensuring food security and economic welfare.

The 16th AfDa edition aims to underscore the importance of maintaining internationally acceptable health and hygiene standards while enhancing the efficiency and profitability of the dairy sector.

Investment opportunities within Uganda’s dairy sector include expanding milk production, improving animal genetics, commercializing animal feed, providing quality veterinary services, and enhancing milk handling and processing infrastructure.

Rwamirama emphasizes the conference’s role in promoting trade, investment, and technology transfer, highlighting the potential for increased milk production, value addition, and improved animal genetics.

The African Dairy Conference and Exhibition continues to be a driving force for growth and development in the African dairy industry.

Uganda’s dairy sector stands to benefit significantly from the insights and opportunities offered by the 16th AfDa edition.

As stakeholders, industry leaders, and decision-makers eagerly anticipate the outcomes of AfDa, they hope to witness sustainable growth, innovation, and prosperity within the African dairy sector.