President Museveni has downplayed the role of World Bank’s loans and aid packages in the development of the African countries, noting that they can easily do away with them and nothing happens.

“On the contrary, those loans and aid packages, can be a source of distortion and stunted growth as you can see across Africa. Many of the loans and aid packages, are either of no value addition to the country or are even anti-growth, all together,” Museveni said.

The president made the remarks in a missive released on Thursday about the suspension of extending loans to Uganda by the World Bank .

The World Bank recently announced that it had suspended lending to Uganda over the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality law which they said is against their principles.

It said that Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act “fundamentally contradicts” the institution’s values and that no new public financing would be presented to its board of directors for approval for the time being.

In his latest missive, Museveni explained that on many occasions, money extended to African countries in form of loans or aid has not served its purpose and therefore losing the same cant cost African countries.

“If foreign aid and loans, are a source of social- economic transformation, why the present growing crisis of even security and stability in Africa? Look at Guinnea-Conakry, Mali, Burkina-Faso, Niger, Central African Republic, DRC, Boko Haram in Nigeria, Somalia, Mozambique, etc. Most of these countries, have been getting those grants and loans.”

He added, “In the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, for instance, we discovered that a total of $800million had been borrowed over a period of ten years, but that ministry did not have zonal diagnostic labs and research centres, did not repair the mechanization centres and did not buy the mechanization equipment like combine harvesters or even tractors, no irrigation equipment for farmers, no value addition equipment, etc. Much of that money was spent on seminars etc, yet, those are the basic requirements of that ministry, if it is to assist in the struggle for social- economic transformation.”

The president insisted that most of the borrowing, has been having no value addition to Uganda’s transformation journey.

Unfair policies

According to Museveni, foreign aid and loans have been a source of unfair policies that the country has been subjected to and are directly against growth.

He cited one clause in aid from development partners that barred Uganda from purchasing locally produced ARVs by Quality Chemicals to be given to HIV/AIDS patients.

“The aid givers from abroad, for a long time, were not allowing us to use their money to buy the Ugandan manufactured drugs. To qualify for aid, we had to forget our own industrialization and jobs creation for our people and support, with our treatment, the jobs creation for other people. “

He said this promoted him in 2017 to issue a directive forbidding contracting of more loans without his approval.

Museveni insisted that Uganda has in the past years been able to fund some of its development agenda using her own money, other than from development partners.

“Therefore, the World Bank and other external actors, have no capacity to interrupt our transformation journey. It is actually the internal weaknesses, that delay our forward march and that must and will be crushed.”