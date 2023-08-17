Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has urged engineers to make innovation a central focus in their work.

He believes that innovation will enable the African continent to develop homegrown solutions to its challenges, particularly in the road and construction sector.

Speaking at the National Technology Conference and Exhibition (NTCE) 2023 organised by the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE) in Kampala, Tayebwa emphasised the importance of engineers seizing the emerging opportunities for innovation to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the continent.

“I urge you, as engineers, to prioritize innovation in everything you do,” Tayebwa stated.

He emphasised that the ability to solve critical problems relies on new innovations, which developing countries in particular need more than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tayebwa pointed out the high cost of road construction in many African countries, citing the example of the Entebbe Expressway in Uganda, which cost approximately $9 million per kilometer, totaling $476 million.

In comparison, Kenya’s Thika Highway, a 50km long eight-lane road, cost about $7.2 million per kilometer, with a total cost of $360 million.

To address such challenges, Tayebwa called for a more strategic and holistic approach to managing and developing national infrastructure projects in the engineering profession.

He proposed setting standards and sharing knowledge across the African continent, highlighting the similar terrain, labor costs, and material prices.

Under the theme of “Tapping Engineering Opportunities for Accelerated African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation,” the two-day conference has attracted over 500 engineers, stakeholders, students, and the public from across Africa.

Tayebwa also informed the engineers that both the Parliament and the government are taking measures to promote local content in the implementation of infrastructure projects.

He cautioned engineers against engaging in corrupt practices as they compete for work or consultancy services.

Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport, pledged to expedite the Engineers Professionals Bill 2022, which aims to regulate the engineering profession and enhance public confidence.

He assured the engineers that the bill has already passed the cabinet stage and is moving forward.

Eng. Papias Dedeki Kazawadi, President of the Federation of the African Engineering Organization, stressed the need for collaboration among professionals, including engineers, to ensure successful implementation of the AfCFTA.

He highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for employment and job creation through the customization of science and technology, requiring collaboration between governments, civil societies, and professional bodies.

The 26th edition of NTCE aims to provide a platform for knowledge exchange, exploration of innovative ideas, sharing experiences, presenting research findings, and discussing cutting-edge technologies and approaches within the engineering fraternity.

Andrew Muhwezi, President of the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers, stated that the conference will feature thought-provoking discussions on leveraging engineering expertise to enhance Uganda’s value proposition within the AfCFTA trade ecosystem, with a focus on ensuring the availability of strategic engineering goods and services.