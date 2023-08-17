By Adam Mayambala

The National Unity Platform (NUP) diaspora convention 2023 was held in Washington DC from August 10th to 14th. The convention was attended by over 2,000 NUP supporters from all over the world. The purpose of the convention was to unite NUP supporters in the diaspora, to discuss the political situation in Uganda, and to plan for the future of the party.

The convention was opened by NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. In his speech, Bobi Wine called for unity among NUP supporters and for continued resistance to the government of President Yoweri Museveni.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I want to call for unity, its only foolish prisoners that are going to fight in a prison cell, it is only foolish slaves that are going to fight amongst each other on a plantation. I want to call for unity among tribes, among religions, among communities, we are all prisoners and we need to break free Museveni has ruled us for 37 years by dividing us,” Kyagulanyi addressed the meeting.

He also announced that NUP would be launching a new campaign to mobilise voters in the run-up to the 2026 elections.

“I will be setting off to continue working on ground as you also push from this side, we shall be moving all over the country even if the regime thinks us moving freely in our country is a crime but we shall in a way move around the country, we shall be moving to Rwenzori and Tooro, we shall be going to Kigezi, we shall be moving from Buganda to Ankole, from Lango to Acholi from Westnile to Karamoja all over the country,” said Kyagulanyi.

Other speakers at the convention included Fred Nyanzi, Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, and Treasurer Moses Nsubuga.

The speakers discussed the challenges facing NUP and the strategies that the party would be using to overcome them.

They also called for continued support from the diaspora in the fight for democracy in Uganda.

Here are some of the key outcomes of the NUP diaspora convention 2023: