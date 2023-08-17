The government has submitted a proposal to Parliament calling for fines of up to Shs10 billion or life imprisonment for individuals engaged in illegal manufacturing, operation, or dealing of fireworks and other explosives.

The aim of this bill is to repeal and replace the outdated Explosives Act, Cap. 298. It establishes a National Explosives Committee and designates the Chief Explosives Inspector.

It also provides for the appointment of explosives inspectors and outlines safety and precautionary measures for the handling and use of explosives.

During the tabling of the Explosives Bill, 2023 on Tuesday, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, highlighted that the new law intends to streamline the licensing process for explosives and its use in the mining sector.

He said it also aims to repeal the existing Explosives Act of 1936 and create the position of Chief Explosives Inspector, among other provisions.

Muhoozi emphasized that the lack of significant reforms in the current explosives law has made it challenging to regulate the use, storage, and manufacture of explosives, leading to unauthorized access.

He stated that the Bill seeks to regulate the entire explosives industry to ensure security threats related to explosives are averted.

Clause 10 of the Bill proposes the establishment of the position of Chief Explosives Inspector, who will be recruited from existing security agencies and granted extensive powers in licensing, supervision, and inspection of players in the explosives industry.

The proposed legislation defines explosives and focuses on explosives used in mining and related activities, excluding explosives used as war material by security agencies.

To discourage unlicensed use or possession of explosives, clause 28 suggests severe penalties, including a fine of Shs1 billion or a 10-year prison term, or both.

Clause 29 outlines the procedure for obtaining a license for importing or using explosives, with the Minister of Internal Affairs having the power to determine licensing fees.

If clause 31 is passed, the unauthorized import or export of explosives will be strictly prohibited, carrying a penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of Shs1 billion.

Clause 34 prohibits the transportation of explosives without a valid license, with offenders facing a fine of Shs1 billion and or 10 years’ imprisonment.

Under Clause 40, the Bill proposes vicarious liability, holding directors or heads of legal entities responsible for any violations.

Clause 41 introduces a duty of care for individuals or entities using explosives, imposing punishment for negligence causing harm or damage to neighbors or their properties.

Clause 44 establishes an obligation for those using explosives to protect the environment and implement measures to prevent harm and damage.

According to the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, the Committee on Defense and Internal Affairs has up to 45 days to review and process the Bill for the second reading.

The earlier law was enacted in 1936 to regulate the manufacture, storage, sale, transportation, importation, exportation, and use of explosives in Uganda.

However, the Act has not been updated to address technological advancements in the use, storage, and manufacture of explosives. This has led to the misuse of explosives and poses a security threat to the country.

The bill states that a person must obtain a license before manufacturing any category of authorized explosive, with strict penalties for those who manufacture explosives without a license.

The bill also allows the Minister to prescribe the categories of commercial explosives, including those used in the mining sector, construction, and entertainment industry.

Manufacturers can be granted a license to manufacture multiple categories of commercial explosives under one license, as specified by the Minister.

Manufacturing explosives without a license will be considered an offense, punishable by a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand currency points or imprisonment for life, or both.