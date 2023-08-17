Ugandan hip-hop luminary Navio, whose real name is Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, recently made an announcement that resonated across music circles – his upcoming concert “20 Years of Navio”.

Set to take place on September 2nd, 2023, at Kampala Sheraton Hotel; this event is geared to honour Navio’s remarkable two-decade musical journey and his dedication to propelling Uganda’s hip-hop scene to global recognition.

The concert aims to bring together prominent hip-hop stars onto a single stage, creating a fitting tribute to Navio’s impact on the genre.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Navio expressed his enthusiasm for the celebration and the culmination of his achievements over the years.

He shared his commitment to delivering an unforgettable performance that captures the essence of his journey and the lessons he’s learned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the stage, Navio has more in store – a book chronicling his musical career is set to launch on October 19th, right after his fortieth birthday.

He believes that sharing his experiences will inspire budding Ugandan talents and contribute to the growth of the country’s music industry.

Talent Africa Group (TAG), renowned for their expertise in organizing events, is behind orchestrating the “20 years of Navio” concert. Their involvement guarantees a memorable experience that’s worth the investment.

Tickets for the concert come at accessible prices – shillings 20,000 for ordinary, shillings 50,000 for VIP, and shillings 3 million for a table. Afro Mobile provides an avenue to watch the live broadcast for those unable to attend in person.

As NBS TV celebrated its 15th anniversary, it introduced new shows to its lineup, including “Navio X Project,” an engaging TV show that melds travel and music.

Broadcasting on NBS TV every Thursday at 8:00 pm, the show features Navio’s journey as he fuses modern rap with traditional music while exploring culturally rich regions.

NBS TV’s support for Navio’s concert and career underlines their dedication to promoting Ugandan musical talent.

With Afro Mobile also on board, the collaboration promises a spectacular celebration of Navio’s 20-year journey, solidifying his impact on the country’s music scene.